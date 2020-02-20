×
Dustin Johnson uses impressive tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson sends his tee shot 305 yards and lands his ball 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.