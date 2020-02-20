×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Andres Romero sinks long birdie putt at Puerto Rico

In the opening round of the 2020 Puerto Rico Open, Andres Romero rolls in a lengthy putt for birdie at the par-3 6th hole.