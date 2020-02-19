×
Dustin Johnson's winning highlights from 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship

During the 2017 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson carded rounds of 70-66-66-68 to finish one stroke clear of Tommy Fleetwood for his 14th career PGA TOUR win and his 4th WGC title.