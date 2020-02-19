Dustin Johnson's winning highlights from 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
During the 2017 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson carded rounds of 70-66-66-68 to finish one stroke clear of Tommy Fleetwood for his 14th career PGA TOUR win and his 4th WGC title.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.