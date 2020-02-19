Dustin Johnson on why he feels so comfortable playing at WGC-Mexico

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson explains why his success at WGC-Mexico where he has won two of the three times the event has been hosted in Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.