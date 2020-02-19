×
Abraham Ancer discusses playing in his home country of Mexico at WGC-Mexico

Prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Abraham Ancer explains how he relishes the pressure of playing in his home country of Mexico and how it has made him a better player.