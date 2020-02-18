×
WGC-Mexico hole overview at Club de Golf Chapultepec

Aon brings unique insights into the most strategically challenging holes on the PGA TOUR. For the 2020 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship, focus is on the 632-yard par-5, 11th hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec.