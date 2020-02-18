Adam Scott on how much winning does for your confidence before WGC-Mexico

|
Prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott reflects back on his victory at the Genesis Open the week prior and how one cannot fake the confidence that winning ultimately gives a player.
