×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Adam Scott on how much winning does for your confidence before WGC-Mexico

Prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott reflects back on his victory at the Genesis Open the week prior and how one cannot fake the confidence that winning ultimately gives a player.