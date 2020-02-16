×
Collin Morikawa nearly holes approach shot on No. 3 at Genesis

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Collin Morikawa hits his 140-yard approach shot on the par-4 3rd hole to 4 feet from the hole