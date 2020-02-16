×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Chez Reavie eagles on No. 1 at Genesis

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Chez Reavie makes eagle on the par-5 1st hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.