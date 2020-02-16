×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau sinks a 44-foot eagle putt on No. 11 at Genesis

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 44-foot eagle putt on the par-5 11th hole.