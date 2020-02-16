×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brooks Koepka defies odds and holes bunker shot at Genesis

In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brooks Koepka holes his 39-foot greenside bunker shot and makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.