Jordan Spieth birdies No. 14 at Genesis

In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jordan Spieth hits his 194-yard tee shot to 6-feet then makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.
