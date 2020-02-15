×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jordan Spieth birdies No. 14 at Genesis

In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jordan Spieth hits his 194-yard tee shot to 6-feet then makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.