×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Harold Varner III sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Genesis

In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Harold Varner III makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.