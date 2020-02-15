×
Dustin Johnson gets a lucky drop-in birdie at Genesis

In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Dustin Johnson makes a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.