DJ's lucky lip-in, Tiger's four-putt, Rory co-leads

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, where Dustin Johnson's scorecard was as much of a roller coaster as his crazy birdie putt, Tiger Woods recorded his second four-putt in as many starts and Rory McIlroy co-leads with Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott.