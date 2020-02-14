Vaughn Taylor interview after Round 2 of the Genesis

|
Following a second-round 67, Vaughn Taylor reflects on his play in The Genesis Invitational 2020 with Dennis Paulson from PGA TOUR Radio. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.
