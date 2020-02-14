Tiger's lovely flop shot, McIlroy's heartbreaking misses and DJ's double eagles

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods' flop shot was love at first sight, Rory McIlroy shot up the leaderboard despite his heartbreaking misses and Dustin Johnson matched McIlroy's two eagles from round 1.
