Rory McIlroy rolls in 16-foot birdie putt at Genesis

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy drains a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.