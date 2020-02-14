×
Rory McIlroy reaches in two to set up birdie at Genesis

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy finds the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.