×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Max Homa's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Genesis

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Max Homa lands his 163-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.