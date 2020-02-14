×
Max Homa's bunker play leads to birdie at Genesis

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Max Homa gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.