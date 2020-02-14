Max Homa nearly aces No. 6 at Genesis

×
In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Max Homa lands his 205-yard tee shot on the back of the green and nearly rolls it into the cup, stopping his ball 1 foot from the par-3 6th hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.