×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas uses green to set up birdie at Genesis

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Thomas hits his 204-yard tee shot to the back of the green and uses the hill to roll his ball back to within 3 feet of the cup at the par-3 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.