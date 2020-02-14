×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Harold Varner III lands his 185-yard approach

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.