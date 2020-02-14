×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brooks Koepka nearly holes out for eagle at Genesis

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brooks Koepka nearly jars his 185-yard approach, hitting his ball to 1 foot from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.