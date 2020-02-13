×
Rory McIlroy sticks approach to set up eagle at Genesis

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy lands his 178-yard approach inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 1st hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.