Rory McIlroy rolls in lengthy putt for eagle at Genesis

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy jars a 35-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.