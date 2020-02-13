×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rory McIlroy eagles twice in three holes at Genesis

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy goes 4-under through three holes, first sinking a 35-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 17th, before sticking his approach to 5 feet, setting up another eagle at the par-5 1st hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.