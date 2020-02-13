×
Phil Mickelson's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Genesis

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Phil Mickelson lands his 166-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.