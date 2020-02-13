×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas sinks 19-footer for birdie at Genesis

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Thomas rolls in a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.