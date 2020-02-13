×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Rose's bunker hole-out is the Shot of the Day

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Rose holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 4th hole.