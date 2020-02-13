×
Justin Rose holes bunker shot for birdie at Genesis

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Rose holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.