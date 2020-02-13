×
Dustin Johnson drains 12-foot birdie putt at Genesis

In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Dustin Johnson sinks a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.