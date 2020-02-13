|
With an incredible venue in Austin Country Club and the 64 best players in the world set to compete in a format unique to Austin, the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is gearing up to once again be one of the biggest events on golf's calendar. Tickets are on sale at www.delltechnologiesmatchplay.com.
