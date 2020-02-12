×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas on competing with Tiger before Genesis

Prior to The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Thomas talks about failing to overcome this week's tournament host, Tiger Woods, at the Hero World Challenge in December. Thomas went on to explain the level of his competitive nature.