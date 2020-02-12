Justin Thomas on competing with Tiger before Genesis

|
Prior to The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Thomas talks about failing to overcome this week's tournament host, Tiger Woods, at the Hero World Challenge in December. Thomas went on to explain the level of his competitive nature.
