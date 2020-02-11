×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bubba Watson's winning highlights from The Genesis Invitational 2014

During the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2014, Bubba Watson claimed his 5th victory on the PGA TOUR after carding an 8-under 64.