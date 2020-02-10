×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Nick Taylor wins 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his wire-to-wire finish at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Nick Taylor holds his lead over Phil Mickelson in the final round to win by four shots. Taylor takes home his second PGA TOUR victory, becoming the sixth Canadian with multiple PGA TOUR wins.