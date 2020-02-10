Nick Taylor wins 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In his wire-to-wire finish at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Nick Taylor holds his lead over Phil Mickelson in the final round to win by four shots. Taylor takes home his second PGA TOUR victory, becoming the sixth Canadian with multiple PGA TOUR wins.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.