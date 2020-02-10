×
Nick Taylor's bunker hole-out for eagle leads Shots of the Week

Check out the top 5 shots of the week from the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, featuring Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, and Nick Taylor.