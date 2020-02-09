×
Tiger Woods visits with team ahead of Celebrity Cup

Ahead of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tiger Woods hosts the Celebrity Cup at Riviera where he captains a team of celebrities which includes; Larry Fitzgerald, Oliver Hudson, Blair O'Neal, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Pena and Chris Pratt.