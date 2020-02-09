×
Nick Taylor's impressive approach leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor lands his 154-yard approach on a greenside hill and rolls his ball to within 7 feet of the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.