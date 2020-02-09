×
Nick Taylor's bunker hole-out for eagle is the Shot of the Day

In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 6th hole.