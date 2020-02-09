×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor turned in a 2-under 70, getting him to 19-under to cap off his wire-to-wire winning performance for his second victory of his PGA TOUR career.