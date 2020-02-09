×
Lanto Griffin sinks a 47-foot birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020, Lanto Griffin makes a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.