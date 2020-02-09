×
John Senden's nice approach leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020, John Senden makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.