Jason Day's good kick leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day lands his 127-yard approach on a hill and gets a good kick to within 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.