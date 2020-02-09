Jason Day's good kick leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

|
In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day lands his 127-yard approach on a hill and gets a good kick to within 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
