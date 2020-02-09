×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Dustin Johnson eagles No. 6 at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020, Dustin Johnson makes a 17-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.