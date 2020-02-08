×
Steve Stricker jars 21-foot birdie putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Steve Stricker drains a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 7th hole.