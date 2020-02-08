×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson uses impressive bunker play to save par at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson completes a difficult up-and-down from a greenside bunker to save par at the Pebble Beach par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.