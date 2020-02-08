×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson's back-to-back birdies from off the green are the Shots of the Day

In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson cards back-to-back birdies from off the green at Pebble Beach Golf Links, first holing out from a greenside bunker at the par-4 13th hole, before chipping in from just short of the green at the following par-5 14th.