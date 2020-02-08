×
Mickelson magic, Manning sibling rivalry and Macklemore drains one

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Phil Mickelson put on a short game clinic like few we've ever seen, Peyton and Eli Manning continued to one-up each other and Macklemore raps up the highlight reel.